Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised by SVB Leerink

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.83 on Monday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

