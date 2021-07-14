Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

