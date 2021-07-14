QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) will announce sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.51 billion and the highest is $7.93 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Shares of NYSE:QCOM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

