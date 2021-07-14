DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCRB opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.