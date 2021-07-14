Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

