DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 126.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $14,883,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

