Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 22,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,123,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Specifically, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $122,313,200.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock valued at $156,271,340.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

