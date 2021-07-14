Valmont Industries (VMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $231.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

