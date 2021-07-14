BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXS stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

