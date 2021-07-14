First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

