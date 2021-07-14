Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NYSE:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NYSE:ATVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.