Reviewing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datadog and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and iEntertainment Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 54.47 -$24.55 million N/A N/A iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datadog and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 7 11 0 2.53 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $107.94, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Datadog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

