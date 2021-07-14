Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Up 263.2% in June

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TYHT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shineco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shineco during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Shineco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

