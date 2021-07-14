Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

