Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

