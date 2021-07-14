ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Set at $13.01 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $13.01 target price on ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ING. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

