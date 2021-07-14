WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $293.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.87.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

