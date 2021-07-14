Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $123.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

