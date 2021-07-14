Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNSE. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.54.

SNSE opened at $7.76 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $35,408 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

