Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

