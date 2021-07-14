Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

