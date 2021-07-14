LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

LPLA stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.98. LPL Financial has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

