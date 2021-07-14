Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.22 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

