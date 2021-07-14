Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Sector Perform

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.