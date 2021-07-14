Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

