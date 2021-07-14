Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,036. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,625 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.