TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

