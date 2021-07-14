Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Set at $36.32 by UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been assigned a $36.32 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71. Victrex has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

