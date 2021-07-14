Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.41.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

