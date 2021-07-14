Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Head-To-Head Survey

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get HCI Group alerts:

This table compares HCI Group and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 9.44% -0.03% -0.01% Metromile N/A N/A N/A

60.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $310.44 million 2.55 $27.58 million $3.44 27.14 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HCI Group and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than HCI Group.

Summary

HCI Group beats Metromile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centres, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, Harmony, and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.