Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

