Contrasting Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) & iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery 17.03% 53.00% 22.30% iPower N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and iPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $73.78 million 1.71 $9.76 million N/A N/A iPower $39.94 million 4.27 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Calloway’s Nursery has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calloway’s Nursery and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00

iPower has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats iPower on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About iPower

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.