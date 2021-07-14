$547.29 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) will report sales of $547.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. DexCom reported sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

NYSE:DXCM opened at $446.39 on Wednesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

In related news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,128 shares of company stock worth $14,390,881.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

