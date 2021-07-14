United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.46 ($40.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.48.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

