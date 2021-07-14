United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.46 ($40.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.48.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

