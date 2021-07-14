$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

WDAY opened at $232.99 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $75,009,251.94. Insiders sold 770,549 shares of company stock worth $177,806,845 over the last quarter.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

