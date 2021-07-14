$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.
WDAY opened at $232.99 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
