Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.89. The company has a market cap of C$979.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
