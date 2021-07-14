Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.89. The company has a market cap of C$979.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

