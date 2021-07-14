American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.4%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

