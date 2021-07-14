Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

ETR VOW3 opened at €215.25 ($253.24) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €219.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

