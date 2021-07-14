First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM opened at C$28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.81.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.