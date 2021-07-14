Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€42.90” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €42.90 ($50.47) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.69 ($49.05).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €39.66 ($46.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.40. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.