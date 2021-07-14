JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€191.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €191.00 ($224.71) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock opened at €206.00 ($242.35) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.54. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.