TD Securities Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.
Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$33.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$16.98 and a 12-month high of C$34.80.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
