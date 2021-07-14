TD Securities Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$33.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$16.98 and a 12-month high of C$34.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

