$655.60 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) will announce sales of $655.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.20 million to $668.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $2,743,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $34,382,800 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IBKR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.