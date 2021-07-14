Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$679.65 million and a P/E ratio of 43.64.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,970 in the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

