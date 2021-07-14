Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$679.65 million and a P/E ratio of 43.64.
In related news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,970 in the last ninety days.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
