American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in June

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

