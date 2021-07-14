Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 95.6% in June

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.