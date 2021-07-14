Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Drops By 98.6%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

