Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

