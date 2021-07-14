Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $65.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Simulations Plus traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 4186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $885.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

