Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $65.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Simulations Plus traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 4186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $885.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
