FibroGen (NYSE:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NYSE:FGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $22.63. FibroGen shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 39,523 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86.

FibroGen Company Profile (NYSE:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

